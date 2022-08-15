As grandparents, we have been attending our two grandson’s baseball games for the past 8 years. Games are held in Pocatello, but many games and tournaments are held in smaller communities located in Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Montana. Many of the baseball fields are lighted, have concession buildings, bathroom facilities, well-manicured fields, and warm-up areas. These baseball teams are bringing extra money into their communities by boosting and supporting their economy.
Pocatello has one lighted field which is Halliwell Park which accommodates the high school baseball players and professional teams. During one tournament, however, our oldest grandson’s team had to begin a game at midnight in order to accommodate all the teams. The younger teams have no lighted fields and most of those are not well kept. We were fortunate in the 1980’s to watch our son play baseball at the Carlisle field at Ross Park. There was a concession building, loudspeaker, nice field and lights. Those lights are no longer in working condition, and now the concession building, and bleachers are in disrepair.
An example of what could be accomplished in Pocatello is a situation where the coaches of one of our local teams (our youngest grandson’s team) took it upon themselves to improve one of the fields at Ross Park. Heavy equipment was donated by local companies to remove the dirt from the infields. Pocatello did donate new dirt. The coaches put up a fence and another coach reworked the water system to provide adequate watering of the infield. Another coach was seen mowing the lawn to make it shorter. However, there are no concession buildings, lights, or bathroom facilities – only porta potties. By improving that field, they have been able to hold tournaments providing some boost to the Pocatello economy.
Why is it so difficult for our Pocatello leaders to realize that money well spent will bring in even more money to help stimulate Pocatello’s economy.