POCATELLO — The Pocatello Animal Shelter and other shelters and rescues across the nation have had a large number of dogs and cats enter their facilities.

The Pocatello Animal Shelter has been at capacity for the last two months. Currently, the shelter has 189 animals — 59 dogs, 11 puppies, 42 cats, 76 kittens and one rabbit.

