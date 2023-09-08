POCATELLO — The Pocatello Regional Airport was abuzz on Tuesday as airport officials, the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Chiefs, Idaho State University cheerleaders and many others celebrated the first arrival of the new second daily flight on Delta Air Lines.
Airport Manager Alan Evans welcomed the newly arrived passengers who’d flown in from Salt Lake City, and said that providing more regional flights to the area is a state that the airport is striving to return back to after the pandemic hit the aviation industry hard.
“At one point we’ve historically had about three flights a day,” Evans said. “We went to four for a period of time. The problem with one flight is you can’t get in and out of your community efficiently. A lot of times your travel would never align where you could leave here and travel back in the evening in time, and so it required you to spend another night out before you could come back in...so this is much needed.”
With the addition of the new flight also comes a new jet that boosts passenger capacity from fifty seats to seventy seats, with 12 first class seats and twenty “Comfort Plus” seats, which add a little extra room for passenger comfort.
Evans said that with this additional second daily flight Delta Air Lines requires the airport to pay half a million dollars in subsidies for six months if Delta doesn’t meet their revenue. However, if people start using the airport and help boost the numbers back up to the airport’s 2019 figures, Evans anticipates this likely won’t come into play. Bringing passenger numbers back up will also attract other airlines to the airport, which could open up more location options for passengers in the future.
“That’s what it’s going to take to entice another airline to come in,” he said. “They’re going to need to see that people are using what we have. In (2019) we were poised to put some service into Denver … and then Covid hit. So I’m hoping to get back to that point. Right now we’re kind of playing catch-up.”
One of the major reasons the aviation industry has struggled in the past few years is because major airlines allowed their pilots to retire out after COVID-19 struck the globe. When demand for flights started to increase after the pandemic’s immediate effects on travel decreased, airlines had to quickly come up with workforce-ready pilots. Larger airlines could offer more pay, so pilots who’d been with regional airlines gravitated towards them, creating a gap that smaller airlines needed to fill.
“So that’s where we’ve been,” said Evans. “It is getting better in the regional market with SkyWest. They are getting pilots into their system but these things don’t happen overnight. (It could take) five years, very easily. ... So we are really fortunate. I will say that till the day I die, we are fortunate that Delta saw what was here and we didn’t lose this because otherwise we would be looking at putting millions of dollars together just to try to get somebody to come in and fly.”
Evans encourages people to use the flights the airport is providing, explaining that in addition to a more comfortable flight with the new jet the regional airport offers accessibility to free, long term parking, no need for long drives to Salt Lake City, less traffic and more.
“I want people to look at Pocatello Airport as they’re flying,” he said. “I hear so often (people say) ‘it’s more expensive.' It’s going to be because it’s a premium service. You’re not having to drive to Salt Lake City. ... You oftentimes can find very good fares out here that are actually cheaper than driving to Salt Lake. It does happen. I would like people to look at the airport and get back into the habit of looking at us first and seeing if that meets their travel needs.”
