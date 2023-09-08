Delta Airlines second flight at Pocatello airport

The second daily flight of Delta Air Lines landed around 12:37 p.m. The Pocatello Regional Airport now offers two daily flights with a larger aircraft.

 Stephanie Bachman-West/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Regional Airport was abuzz on Tuesday as airport officials, the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Chiefs, Idaho State University cheerleaders and many others celebrated the first arrival of the new second daily flight on Delta Air Lines.

Airport Manager Alan Evans welcomed the newly arrived passengers who’d flown in from Salt Lake City, and said that providing more regional flights to the area is a state that the airport is striving to return back to after the pandemic hit the aviation industry hard.

ISU cheerleaders greeting Pocatello airport passengers

Idaho State University cheerleaders welcomed passengers of the new second daily flight who'd arrived at the Pocatello Regional Airport on Tuesday from Salt Lake City.

