POCATELLO — The city’s ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in public places will again remain in place, this time until at least through May 6 following a 4-2 vote from the City Council Thursday evening.
The council has directed its staff to have a draft ordinance ready to repeal the face covering mandate in case circumstances regarding the COVID-19 pandemic improve to the point that the policy is no longer necessary.
The motion to continue to mask mandate passed Thursday also included a condition that if the active COVID-19 cases for Bannock County reaches a point of 15 or fewer per 10,000 population for 14 consecutive days the City Council would host a special meeting to consider an immediate repeal of the ordinance.
An official with the Pocatello Police Department said zero Gate City residents have been issued citations under the ordinance to date, but officers have used the ordinance as another tool to aid local businesses struggling with customers who refuse to wear a mask.
The ordinance reads, “Every person shall, when in any indoor or outdoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction with persons other than household members.”
It grants exceptions for children under age 5, people who cannot medically tolerate wearing a mask, people who have trouble hearing and must read lips for communication, people for whom a face covering would pose a workplace risk and, among others, people who are obtaining a service related to the face or head and must temporarily remove a face covering.
The council implemented the ordinance last November, periodically placing it up for review. The council had previously voted to keep it in place on March 4, scheduling a review of the policy for Thursday’s meeting.