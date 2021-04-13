POCATELLO — Saving lives has become an everyday routine for two senior cardiac surgeons at Portneuf Medical Center, but the recent recovery of a patient that the family described as miraculous will always be one of their most memorable experiences.
A 68-year-old Blackfoot man, Victor Herrera, was discharged from PMC on Tuesday after spending 19 days in the hospital recovering from a series of heart procedures that at one point presented him with less than a 10 percent chance of surviving, according to Jacob DeLaRosa, the chief of cardiac surgery at PMC who has worked at the hospital for 17 years.
Herrera’s journey began late last month when his family noticed he wasn’t doing very well and was far from his tough, stubborn self, said Herrera’s son, Edgar Herrera. The younger Herrera first took his father to an urgent care in Blackfoot, he said.
“I ended up taking him to urgent care to get his vitals checked,” Edgar said. “We got the green light that he was fine, so we went back home. That next morning my mom said, ‘Hey your dad has not slept and I didn’t get any sleep,’ and I just said it was time to go. We then took him to Bingham Memorial Hospital first thing in the morning.”
That’s when DeLaRosa received a call from doctors at Bingham Memorial Hospital who said they had exhausted the level of care they could provide for Herrera, who was admitted with a massive heart attack that was resulting in kidney and lung failure, DeLaRosa said.
“(Bingham doctors) did an angiogram to look at the arteries (in Herrera’s heart) and there was basically no flow,” DeLaRosa said. “So, they transferred him over to basically see if we could save his life.”
Upon Herrera’s arrival at PMC, DeLaRosa and his partner, Fernando Grigera, the chief of cardiac intervention at PMC who has worked alongside DeLaRosa since 2004, quickly realized their patient was in dire straits.
“First, we noticed that (Herrera) was not doing well so we had to put a breathing tube inside of him to be able to breathe for him,” DeLaRosa said. “Then we ended up putting in an impella, a mechanical heart, to pump blood for him and keep his organs alive. By the next morning, we had to rush him to the cath lab to try and see if we could open up any of the arteries.”
DeLaRosa continued, “We already knew that the arteries were occluded, so Grigera put in a wire crossing all the calcified vessels and then took a roto-blader — imagine a turbine spinning with a drill bit attached — to try and chisel through the artery to open it. Once he had it open he put stents, a high-risk surgery called percutaneous coronary intervention, to get more flow to the heart. Then we needed to wait and see if the heart was going to be dead and not come back or if it was just stunned.”
And miraculously, Herrera’s heart did come back to life.
“The machine kept him alive until the heart would recover,” DeLaRosa said. “About two or three days later, his heart started recovering and at that time we knew that things were going right for him. It was incredible. It was a team effort. There were many services and about eight doctors to get him to be able to leave (Tuesday). His chance of survival at one point was less than 10 percent and the hardest part was sharing that with the family. His wife’s name is Reyna, which means queen, so telling them that he had a very small chance of living was very much of a challenge.”
DeLaRosa speaks Spanish fluently and was able to converse with the Herrera family in their first language. He said that aspect of the care he provided went a long way toward gaining the family’s trust, something he described as a very special feeling for a doctor to achieve and an important factor for a positive outcome.
“To be honest, we do these procedures routinely, but usually they do not survive or they have a bad outcome,” DeLaRosa said. “That is why this is such a big deal because he did so well afterward.”
Herrera spent the next week and a half recovering at PMC. Though current COVID-19 protocols limited Herrera’s visitors to mostly one person in his room at a time, his entire family was able to spend Easter Sunday with him.
“Just being able to see my father after this big miracle was huge,” Edgar said about the family visiting Herrera on Easter. “Just seeing my father, that was the best Easter ever.”
Herrera was short on words Tuesday, but said he was very grateful to have been a patient of DeLaRosa’s. His family, too, was grateful, falling just short of calling DeLaRosa a miracle worker.
“At first, it was really horrible for us,” Edgar said. “It was hard but we had to leave it in the doctor’s hands and believe in the man upstairs. Portneuf, Dr. DeLaRosa and all the doctors that worked on my father (deserve) an A-plus-plus for effort. They all worked well together and were always checking in on him. We just appreciate everything they did for him. When you get a phone call from a doctor and hear the honest chance my father had, it’s a miracle that he is still with us.”