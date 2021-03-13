Portneuf Medical Center's emergency helicopter rescued a missing father and son on Saturday, providing a positive outcome to what had been a multi-county search for the pair after they failed to return home from a Friday snowmobiling trip.
PMC's air ambulance began searching the Mink Creek area south of Pocatello for 46-year-old Stacey D. James and his 12-year-old son on Saturday morning and found them safe and unharmed just before noon.
The emergency helicopter landed, picked up the father and son and flew them to the parking lot along Mink Creek Road where the father's pickup truck had been found earlier Saturday morning.
The father and son from the Blackfoot area left to go snowmobiling around 12:30 p.m. Friday. When they didn't return and could not be reached on Friday evening, they were reported missing.
Emergency responders in several Southeast Idaho counties began searching for the father and son on Saturday morning.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported around 10:45 a.m. Saturday that the father's black 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck had been located at a parking lot along Mink Creek Road south of Pocatello but there were no signs of the missing individuals.
Authorities said they repeatedly tried to contact the missing father and son via cellphone but were unsuccessful and believed the pair's cellphones had been turned off.
PMC offered its emergency helicopter to help in the search effort on Saturday morning and less than two hours later the air ambulance had located James and his son in the Mink Creek area.
The Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.