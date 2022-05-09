Let me tell you why... At one point in time millions of Salmon returned to Idaho to spawn in our crystal-clear lakes and streams. If you are not familiar with Red Fish Lake, please Google it. It is fascinating. The Salmon that spawned in Idaho, and then returned to the ocean via the Columbia River made the system the most productive Salmon River system in the world. That was before the dams were built on the Columbia River. Many know the data have and have heard what fish biologist and scientist have said about the best way to stave off extinction of these gorgeous fish, who swim over eight hundred miles to spawn. Breach the four dams on the Lower Snake River. These dams, earthen dams build around the 1970’s have outlived their usefulness in generating hydropower and moving wheat from Lewiston to the coast via a barge. We can discuss all the facts and findings, but not in this article. If yare interested in why the dams must be breached, dig into via Google.
Congressman Simpson spent a great deal of time developing a proposal that would be beneficial to Idaho, other Northwest states, and most importantly saving the Salmon from extinction. A great start to solving the problem of declining Salmon numbers. Fish that every river community, in Idaho, and those in neighboring states, would provide significant economy, if they enjoyed a substantial Salmon fishery.
Mr. Bedke, did not investigate, appreciate, or try to understand any aspect of Congressman Simpson’s proposal. He, in all his ignorance attacked the plan. Sounded unreasonable “alarms” and made many false statements. And now he wants to be our Lieutenant Governor? I do not think so. He is someone who enjoys speaking in an “alarmist” tone, attacks others who are knowledgeable about issues that are important to Idahoans and spends no time researching and learning about important issues. In this case, saving Idaho Salmon from going extinct. This “mindset” is not what we need right now. There are too many important decisions to make that affect you and me.