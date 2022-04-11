POCATELLO — Shalene Robinson and her niece Cindy Reed have devised a unique business concept that's sure to appeal to anyone with a sweet tooth, while also promoting the family's brand of dairy products.
Reed's Waffles and Ice Cream, planned for the former Subway sandwich location at 1301 S. Fifth Ave., is slated to open on May 21.
Cindy Reed's husband is part of the family that owns Reed's Dairy in Idaho Falls. At the new shop within the Idaho State University campus, she and her aunt will offer 16 flavors of the family's famous ice cream.
"It's so creamy and yummy and they're known for all of their flavors. It's just the best ice cream around," Robinson said.
Ice cream will paired with waffles: as waffle tacos, as waffle ice cream sandwiches or on cones made of their waffles. Waffle cones and tacos will come in both vanilla and chocolate.
For customers who appreciate a balance between sweet and savory foods, the menu will include grilled cheese, grilled ham and cheese and grilled bacon and cheese sandwiches made with waffles rather than bread. Tomato soup will also be offered.
Cakes made of waffles will be made to order.
The eatery will have a drive-thru and seating inside for 30 people, as well as picnic tables outside. They also plan to offer some Reed's Dairy staples, including cheese curds, milk and chocolate milk.
"We've tweaked our waffle recipe to stay crispy on the outside and soft on the inside," Robinson said. "We've been practicing a lot. We're really good at it right now."
Alan Reed, owner of Reed's Dairy, said he's excited to have an ice cream shop offering his brand in Pocatello again.
Alan Reed said 30 customers carry Reed's Dairy products wholesale. He said his dairy plans to build a new processing facility for bottling milk and making ice cream, which should improve his efficiency and increase production by up to 40 percent.
Reed's Dairy also operates three locations in Treasure Valley and two locations in Idaho Falls. A sixth location will be coming soon to Twin Falls.
"People are more desirous to have local food products, and I think that lends itself to us, and if you make good stuff people recognize that," Alan Reed said. "Our cheese, our ice cream, everything is made by hand. I think it just makes a difference. I think people really enjoy that."