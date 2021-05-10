Maybe we folks ---in our today’s world of still maintaining / holding onto --- and perpetuating --any form of generalized negative feelings; beliefs and attitudes – negative ‘’any things’’  [ ‘racial prejudices’]  towards any peoples living on this planet –  now over 8 billion of us –we can do what it takes to overcome such mental ‘mind-sets’

Don’t you  think?

Skin (derm) colors?    

Your skin and my skin [‘ hide’]  is bio-physically made up of 3 layers: ‘ectoderm’ / ‘meso-derm’ and ‘endo-derm’ --- 

Such thickness  or thinness is about 0.07 inches thick.

That’ all ----

For any of us folks to not realize so-called ‘’people of color’’ – is itself - just blatant foolishness! 

Just plain silliness -

We humans ‘learn’ such kinds of biases or prejudicial  beliefs  ---at very early ages --- mostly at home, and from other kids and ‘grown-ups’ ---

It is now way past time to get over any form of ‘’racial prejudices’  ---

Don’t you think so ?

M.K. Hueftle, M.A., PhD

Pocatello