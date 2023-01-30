Air ambulance

An emergency helicopter transports a pickup truck driver to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello from the scene of Monday afternoon's collision between the pickup and a freight train near Lava Hot Springs.

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs.

The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway.

