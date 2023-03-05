Obit-Phil Batt Idaho Governor

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt acknowledges applause while in the House Chambers at the Idaho Statehouse on Jan. 7, 2013, in Boise. Batt died at home on Saturday, March 4, 2023. He was 96 years old.

 Joe Jaszewski - member image share, Idaho Statesman

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt, a Republican known for signing an agreement with the federal government to remove nuclear waste from his state, died at home on Saturday. He was 96.

In a statement announcing Batt's death, Gov. Brad Little called him “the epitome of a public servant.”

