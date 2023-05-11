Thunder win

The Pocatello Thunder celebrate after winning the district softball title with a victory over Century on Thursday.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The Pocatello Thunder softball squad capped off their flawless regular season at 26-0 with an emphatic 6-0 triumph over the crosstown rival Century Diamondbacks Thursday evening at Simplot Field in Pocatello.

Miah Lusk was dominant from the mound, tossing a complete game two-hit effort, giving up no walks and striking out 13. Lusk kept scoring opportunities to an absolute minimum, not giving up a hit until the top of the 4th inning and preventing any Diamondbacks from advancing past first base.

