The Pocatello Thunder softball squad capped off their flawless regular season at 26-0 with an emphatic 6-0 triumph over the crosstown rival Century Diamondbacks Thursday evening at Simplot Field in Pocatello.
Miah Lusk was dominant from the mound, tossing a complete game two-hit effort, giving up no walks and striking out 13. Lusk kept scoring opportunities to an absolute minimum, not giving up a hit until the top of the 4th inning and preventing any Diamondbacks from advancing past first base.
Lusk was able to comfortably and consistently find the strike zone throughout the game. Even after falling behind in the count 3-0 in one at-bat, she stayed composed and battled back to a full count, after which she earned the strike out.
The Thunder bats certainly held up their end of the bargain as well, though it took them a little longer to get going.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when McKinley Hill hit a hard liner to right field, driving in Taylee Rogers. On the following at-bat, Kirstine Kent belted a 2 RBI single to right, driving in Hill and Anna Campbell, putting the Thunder up 3-0. A Taylee Rogers RBI single to left field in the bottom of the 4th extended the Pocatello lead to 4-0, and the Thunder added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th. Following Taylee Rogers scoring on a wild pitch, Hill drove in Campbell after a hard liner that snuck past Diamondbacks 2nd base Natalie Andersen.
Rogers had three hits, two runs and an RBI for the Thunder, while Hill and Kent each drove in two runs.
The win sealed the Thunder's perfect regular season, sending Pocatello to the state tournament with an unblemished 26-0 record.
Libby Evans and Adii Glaser notched Century’s only two hits of the game. Ally Evans pitched a complete game in the loss for the Diamondbacks, giving up 6 runs on 11 hits, striking out five and walking two.
Century ended their season with a 9-12 record.
Pocatello will head to Twin Falls High School May 19-20 for the 4A state tournament, with team seeding, schedules and opponents yet to be determined.
