POCATELLO — A pedestrian was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center after he was struck by a car on Sunday night.
The 9:30 p.m. collision occurred while the adult male pedestrian was walking along the 700 block of West Cedar Street and the car was pulling out of a driveway on that street, Pocatello police said.
Police and fire units responded to the collision and the adult male pedestrian was transported via Fire Department ambulance to PMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.
His name has not yet been released.