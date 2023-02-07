Pedestrian struck

A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance pictured at Yellowstone Avenue and Pine Street after a pedestrian was struck by a van at the intersection.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a van at a busy Pocatello intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Yellowstone Avenue and Pine Street around 3:50 p.m.

