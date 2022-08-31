Pedestrian struck

A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance responds to a pedestrian getting struck by a car on Interstate 15 on Wednesday evening.

POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a car on Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello on Wednesday evening.

The collision occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the area of the Pocatello Creek Road exit and temporarily resulted in Interstate 15 southbound being completely shut down by police.