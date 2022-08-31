A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance responds to a pedestrian getting struck by a car on Interstate 15 on Wednesday evening.
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a car on Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello on Wednesday evening.
The collision occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the area of the Pocatello Creek Road exit and temporarily resulted in Interstate 15 southbound being completely shut down by police.
The woman was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance after being struck by the car, authorities said.
Her name and an update on her condition were not immediately available.
Idaho State Police said initial reports indicate that the woman intentionally ran out into traffic on the freeway in an attempt to be struck.
The driver of the car that hit the woman remained at the scene following the collision and answered questions from state police about what happened.
Pocatello police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Bannock County Search and Rescue also responded to the crash.
The incident remains under investigation by state police.
