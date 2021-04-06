On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at approximately 7:54 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatal pedestrian crash southbound I-15 near milepost 117, Idaho Falls.
Glen Howard, 85, of Idaho Falls had parked his vehicle on the right shoulder and was attempting to cross both southbound lanes to assist a vehicle that had slid off into median. While crossing the southbound lanes he was struck by a Dodge Ram pick-up driven by Stephen J. Blaser, 71, of Blackfoot.
Howard succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The southbound lanes were blocked for approximately 2 hours.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by Idaho Falls EMS, Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Transportation Department.