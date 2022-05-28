On May 28, 2022, at 1:08 A.M. Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash near 1840 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls County.
A 28-year-old man from Twin Falls was driving eastbound on Kimberly Road in a 2007 Kenworth semi. A 25-year-old male pedestrian was in the roadway.
It appears the semi was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian. The 28-year-old male was not transported.
The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Next of kin has been notified.
This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
