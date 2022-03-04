Pocatello police and firefighters arrive at the scene on Yellowstone Avenue after an adult male pedestrian died when struck by a car on Friday night.
POCATELLO — An adult male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on a busy Pocatello street.
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Yellowstone Avenue near Club 91.
The adult male pedestrian died at the scene and the driver who struck him stopped and waited for police to arrive after the collision.
Police have shut down Yellowstone Avenue until further notice as they investigate the incident.
It's unclear if police have identified the pedestrian.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
