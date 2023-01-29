Ambulance night stock image file photo ISJ
Kyle Riley File Photo

BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported.

