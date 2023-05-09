Pedestrian collision

Pocatello police SUVs at the scene on Monday evening after a car struck a pedestrian at Jensen Street and Hawthorne Road.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A female pedestrian was critically injured on Monday evening when she was struck by a car at a busy Pocatello intersection, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jensen Street.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.