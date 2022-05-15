Portneuf Medical Center air ambulance helicopter stock image file photo ISJ
Photo courtesy of Portneuf Air Rescue

Idaho State Police are investigating an incident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, on I-86 at milepost 37, in American Falls.

A 67 year old male from Pocatello was driving westbound on I-86 in a 2012 Peterbuilt semi truck when the truck struck a 42 year old male from Pocatello who was on foot on the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the lanes.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.