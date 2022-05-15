Idaho State Police are investigating an incident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, on I-86 at milepost 37, in American Falls.
A 67 year old male from Pocatello was driving westbound on I-86 in a 2012 Peterbuilt semi truck when the truck struck a 42 year old male from Pocatello who was on foot on the roadway.
The pedestrian was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the lanes.
The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
