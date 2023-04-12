Sunday, the 9th of April was the non-Orthodox Christian Easter but for the first time in 33 years it was also the Passover and Ramadan, three of the largest religions on our planet, and all have variants of the Golden Rule. We have so much in common so why so little acceptance of the other. I believe it is fear.
Fear is the great deceiver, the great controller. We let our imaginings connect with fear. If we fear something, we stay away. If we are afraid of diversity, we are not open to want to know any truth that might be available. If we fear greatly, there is no room for understanding. Understanding and acceptance is the only possibility for peace. Fear must be purged as a motivating factor. Fear cannot provide a positive direction. Fear removes the power to change our attitude and takes away the courage to walk through whatever we fear. If we fear people who are different from us, we must find a way to know them. If we fear what is in a book, religious or not, we should accept that choice is a birthright. Our country’s constitution confirms that! Our country has the potential for perfection.
So why not give safety to our children by requiring stricter gun laws?
So why not let parents make choices instead of empowering our legislators our legislators to make those choices?
So why not allow women the right to make their own decisions concerning their own bodies?
(An aside, Idaho now has the strictest abortion rights in our country. Men, would you like the State to tell you, “you have to have a vasectomy”?)
So why not reach the greatest goal of all: realize that diversity was part of creation, and our job is to not only to accept but to enjoy the diversity we have in race, religion, gender with variations, ages and economic classes?
There will be peace for everyone with understanding and acceptance.
Fear is the greatest slave master there is and none of us want to be a slave.
