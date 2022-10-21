Tiara Lusk

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken’s commitment to implement a ten-year U.S. strategy to prevent conflict and promote stability in nine volatile nations underscores this presidency’s conviction that peace is foundational for sustainable economic growth. Partnering countries include: Haiti, Libya, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, and Togo. 

Amidst the current destabilizing transnational challenges that Secretary Blinken says disrupt economies, such as terrorism, the U.S. State Department is “working closely with in-country partners, businesses, and civil society organizations” to curb violence in these politically unstable countries.

