POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.

Ms. Rachel Bolin is the November P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Bolin teaches PE at Franklin Middle School and was nominated by her colleagues, Misti Foltz and Melanie LaMont. In her nomination, Ms. Foltz wrote: “Rachel is a colleague that recognizes needs and independently initiates action. Rachel steps in and steps up on the daily, without a second thought, to help support colleagues and learners. Rachel is our building’s superhero in action. On any given day, you will find Rachel engaging in acts of service to FMS that go above and beyond one’s typical daily responsibilities.

