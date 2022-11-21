POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Ms. Rachel Bolin is the November P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Bolin teaches PE at Franklin Middle School and was nominated by her colleagues, Misti Foltz and Melanie LaMont. In her nomination, Ms. Foltz wrote: “Rachel is a colleague that recognizes needs and independently initiates action. Rachel steps in and steps up on the daily, without a second thought, to help support colleagues and learners. Rachel is our building’s superhero in action. On any given day, you will find Rachel engaging in acts of service to FMS that go above and beyond one’s typical daily responsibilities.
For example, Rachel can be found covering classes when we lack substitutes; keeping our hallways, classrooms, and locker rooms safe through diligent monitoring; coaching multiple sports, calling lines and subbing as our down referee for volleyball, running our start line as head track official; covering as an on-site administrator when needed; keeping diligent track of our learners with diabetes and keeping them safe during exercise; using learners names, even learners she does not have in class; and knowing well the state of each colleague and checking in on staff that are going through tough times.”
“Rachel positively influences educational success at FMS. She is a valued member of our Franklin Family. Her gift is a big heart and each learner and staff member benefits from the marks she leaves daily on our school. We would love to show Rachel a small portion of love she shows us by nominating her for a district PIES Award.”
Ms. Bolin was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Nov. 15 and received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.