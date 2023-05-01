Nearly a decade after Relight the Night brought the historic Chief Theater sign back to life, those involved with the initiative are getting some well-deserved national attention.
The Relight the Night Committee is poised to host the inaugural Historic Neon Walking Tour on Friday and local committee members won’t be the only folks in tow behind committee chair Randy Dixon. A television crew from Idaho Public Television, which is the state PBS affiliate, will also attend the tour to document the work that has been done to bring back over 20 neon signs in the Gate City.
“We are really excited to do this walking tour,” Dixon said. “A PBS crew will come in to document it. I've gotten close with a woman by the name of Marcia Franklin with Idaho Public Television and she is extremely excited to be part of this.”
Dixon said he first started talking to Franklin in 2019 about a Relight the Night feature but the pandemic struck and plans for any coverage were shelved.
"And then she called me cold this past fall and said they were ready to do something and here we are," he said.
The free walk will begin at 8 p.m. at the Chief Theater sign on North Main Street. Dixon will lead participants on a tour about a mile and a half long with 22 historic neon signs scattered throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello. All participants will receive a copy of the brand new walking tour brochure and instructions on how to experience the walk via a mobile device.
Relight the Night started in 2013 as a simple wish of Dixon’s to restore the historic signs of Pocatello’s neon days. Since then, the initiative has grown to include an entire committee that has worked to create partnerships with various municipal entities, Dixon said.
“Since 2013 we have worked to create a cooperative between Historic Downtown Pocatello, Relight the Night, the city of Pocatello, the mayor, the City Council, city engineering and planning and the Historic Preservation Commission,” Dixon said. “None of this would have been possible without them being involved in the community. It doesn't come from nothing.”
The Relight the Night Committee includes Dixon, Historic Downtown Pocatello Director Stephanie Palagi as well as local residents Jerry Meyers, Lee Ann Dutton, Dorsey Hill, Ed Gigli and Shawna Engen.
In addition to the Chief Theater neon sign, others that have been relit as a result of the Relight the Night Committee’s work include the Greyhound Bus Depot sign on West Bonneville Street, the Buster Brown Shoes sign on West Center Street, and, among others, the Pocatello High School Indian sign that was removed from the school and installed on North Main Street in 2022.
Many local business owners have contributed their own personal funds to help with relighting sings, including the historic Yellowstone Hotel sign installed above The Yellowstone restaurant on West Bonneville Street, the Club 210 and Oasis bar signs on North Main Street and, among others, the Teamsters Local 983 sign on North Arthur Avenue.
Part of the reason Relight the Night has put together a walking tour is to use word-of-mouth to assist in future fundraising efforts. The largest reason, however, Dixon says is because the community deserves to see how cool these signs are and how much they benefit the local area.
“These are valuable historic treasures in our community,” Dixon said. “This tour is good for people’s health because it gets them out and moving but it also gives them a chance to be part of the entire neon community. We’re just going to have a ball with it, walking past every sign and circling back to the Chief sign.”
Over the years, Dixon’s work with neon signs have taken him on some pretty incredible adventures and connected him with some amazing neon sign enthusiasts. One connection he has formed is with Wil Kirkman, the owner of Rocket Neon in Boise. Rocket Neon is the go-to place for neon sign restoration and commission work in the Gem State, Dixon said.
“He is a one-man operation and an amazing artist,” Dixon said. “He has made 60 pieces of neon lettering for us here in Pocatello. There is like 16 pieces of neon on the Buster Brown sign. He did all of them.”
Another relationship Dixon has formed is with Shellee Graham and Jim Ross of Arcadia, Oklahoma. The pair visited Pocatello this past summer to see the neon signs of Pocatello, Dixon said.
“They loved what they saw and have developed a relationship with me and Stephanie Palagi," he said. "They are true neon lovers and we have developed a friendship with them. My wife Cathy and I are planning a Historic Route 66 road trip this summer to see their Neon Garden.”
But as much as Dixon focuses on the present and the many benefits the neon signs bring to the area, he is also focused on the future and ensuring these signs never go dark.
Relight the Night is looking for fundraising partners or official friends of neon in the Gate City.
Those who make donations in amounts of $25 to $300 will have their name listed as a Friend of Neon for the calendar year of their donation. Those who make donations in amounts of $300 to $499 will have their name listed as a Friend of Neon for the calendar year of their donation and receive a complimentary thank you packet.
Donations of $500 to $1,999 will earn all of the above and a Relight the Night T-shirt. Lastly, donations in the amounts of $2,000 or more will provide the donor with the Lifetime Friend of Neon designation and an acknowledgement at future relighting ceremonies in addition to all of the above.
Donations can be made online by visiting tinyurl.com/53hejyhr and can also be mailed to Relight The Night, C/O Historic Downtown Pocatello Foundation, PO Box 222, Pocatello, Idaho, 83204. Contributions may be tax deductible.
“If we don't continue to keep these signs shining brightly every night they will go dark,” Dixon said. “And we can’t let that happen.”
(1) comment
What's the difference in the Chief Theater sign and
The Poky High Indians? It's racist, it's cultural appropriation, it's furthering racial stereotypes.
It's funny how you liberals pick and choose what to be offended by. Ha ha......I already forgot their new
Mascot......what was it? Buffaloes........oh that's right Pocatello Highs Thunder Thighs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.