Chief Theater

The Chief Theater sign was the first to be restored by the Relight the Night committee.

 CRAIG WORTH PHOTO

Nearly a decade after Relight the Night brought the historic Chief Theater sign back to life, those involved with the initiative are getting some well-deserved national attention.

The Relight the Night Committee is poised to host the inaugural Historic Neon Walking Tour on Friday and local committee members won’t be the only folks in tow behind committee chair Randy Dixon. A television crew from Idaho Public Television, which is the state PBS affiliate, will also attend the tour to document the work that has been done to bring back over 20 neon signs in the Gate City.

Relight the NIght Walking Tour brochure

A brochure for the Relight the Night Walking tour.
Wil Kirkman of Rocket Neon

Wil Kirkman of Rocket Neon in Boise fabricates a new piece of neon for a Relight the Night project in Pocatello.
Buster Brown Shoes sign (copy)

This Buster Brown Shoes neon sign was relit for the Historic Downtown Pocatello Christmas Night Lights Drive-Thru celebration in 2020.

