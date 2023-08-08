Just wanted to comment about a recent front page article on the pay raise for the mayor and city council. I'm more than disappointed in these individuals, the average working person is LUCKY to be able to get a 5% raise anymore with that percentage going down the more an individual makes. My last full time position gave me a whopping 2% raise for an above standard review yet the mayor thinks he deserves over 11% in additional income???
There are other needs in this city that could use those funds, some of the streets around here are absolute hell to drive on, potholes big enough to tear a hole in a tire (Alameda has some). The police department is seriously understaffed, people driving like maniacs, running red lights (witnessed one right in front of a PPD vehicle at Poleline & Alameda but the officer did nothing), I see more vehicles pulled over in town by ISP and the Sheriff than I've ever seen pulled over by PPD but I realize that those officers are extremely busy with other tasks. I'm sure there are lots of other departments that could use a boost as well but lets all vote to give the mayor and council the money.
Wait a minute, I don't remember voting them a raise... That's right, they did. Probably the most UNETHICAL of moves any politician can make is to vote themselves a raise. That is something that the people of this city should be doing at election time. I can't increase my own salary, my friends can't either. I only know of a handful of people with that ability and they happen to be the same ones running this city. And IF a raise is deserved then it needs to be in line with what others in the city get. Personally I don't think the mayor or city council have done nearly enough for the residents around here. One irritant of mine is the cost of skyrocketing rent. Surely something could be done to limit the year to year increases that are dealt, my rent increased over 100% in one year alone. But the mayor and city council don't have to worry about any of that with their income so why should they be concerned that the average worker is having a hard time making ends meet, some have to work THREE jobs to earn enough just for rent!
It's time to vote in a new mayor and city council and to take away their ability to vote for a salary increase for themselves.
