Why do you continue to publish on your opinion pages Mr. Paul Entrikin?
He is a Presidential Election Denier! His articles are full of nonsense.
They only encourage Trump's lies and Trump's followers to continue to
believe in his lies and rantings. Lies and deniers that Trump made up
Before the election ever even happened.
There are a lot of other things that need to be focused on in the Opinion
pages!
Karla Wynn,
Pocatello
