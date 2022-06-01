In his 1991 book author P.J. O’Rourke described what he called a “Parliament of Whores” to examine, with some humor, how our elected officials and non-elected bureaucrats corrupt our political systems.
The US Senate Republicans are now that “Parliament of Whores” and their pimp is the National Rifle Association. Unfortunately, some Idaho legislators are attempting to join that ignominious group.
The Republican senate, under Mitch McConnell, will not even allow debate on any bill which might impose meaningful background checks for someone wanting to get an arsenal of weapons solely designed to kill as many people as possible in the shortest possible time – even a person who is mentally unstable. In doing so, they turn their back on the vast majority of Americans who want tighter gun controls and meaningful background checks.
Senators Crapo, Risch, Romney, et al, how many innocent people & school children must be murdered before you decide to regain some sense of morality, decency and backbone and quit prostituting yourself just to get votes, or is that simply part of the cost of getting campaign support?
Your standard “thoughts and prayers” statement may assuage your conscience but it is, as you well know, a hollow phrase which allows you to move right along without having to confront the issue at hand. Instead, how about Republican members of the Senate go to the scenes of these mass shootings and share in the grief of parents and others who will never again experience the joy of having a loved one in their life.
If that option is too difficult, please consider fulfilling your numerous promises to work in the best interest of the country and the American people.