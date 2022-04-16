It is hard to say if the type of client my practice attracts makes me biased to the prevalence of diseases, but I have seen more and more wonderful people with Parkinson's disease these last few years.
Parkinson's disease (PD) is a devastating neurodegenerative condition that statistics indicate is becoming more prevalent.
Over 200,000 cases are diagnosed each year.
The cost of Parkinson’s, including treatment, Social Security payments and lost income, is estimated to be nearly $25 billion per year in the United States alone.
Parkinson’s presents with both motor and non-motor symptoms. Non-motor symptoms, such as depression, anxiety, reduced sense of smell, and constipation can predate motor symptoms by many years.
PD is characterized by degeneration of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain in an area called the substantia nigra. Evidence indicates that PD has a multifactorial etiology involving complex interactions between genetic and environmental factors.
We do know that mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, and toxins such as pesticides are strongly associated with PD.
Some lesser-known issues that may be associated with PD include gut problems such as gastrointestinal dysbiosis, and vitamin D deficiency.
This being known, some potential interventions to prevent and/or treat PD include probiotics such as bacillus subtilis.
IV glutathione, a very powerful antioxidant has been shown to improve motor function in people with PD.
Herbal medicine such as Rhodiola Rosea may increase dopamine levels to help with symptoms.
Studies are currently testing the use of exosomes to regenerate brain tissue and are having some impressive success.
Diseases such as PD are difficult as it is very hard to control the clash of genetics with the environment.
Since it is such a difficult problem, utilizing safe alternatives to standard care is something to consider.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.