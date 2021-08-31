TWIN FALLS — The parents of a former South Hills Middle School student are suing the Twin Falls School District over injuries they say their child suffered last November during a class assignment. In its response, the school district said others, including the injured child, are responsible for any possible injuries.
Brian Hilverda, a Twin Falls-based attorney representing the parents, Shane and Barbara Schaeffer and their child filed the complaint Aug. 6 in district court.
The Schaeffers are seeking a jury trial and damages for medical expenses, among other relief, according to a copy of the complaint.
David Gardner, a Pocatello-based attorney representing the school district and one of its teachers, filed a response to this complaint Aug. 24. In its response, the district essentially denies all allegations.
The complaint says the child suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion and a deep scalp laceration that required four staples, after classmates of the student wrapped her in a tight sheet and pushed her down concrete stairs.
The students, Hilverda said, did so as part of a class assignment where they were tasked with reenacting events from literature or history. He said he’s not sure what specific event the students were tasked with recreating.
The students were reluctant to complete the assignment, Hilverda said, but did so at the urging of their teacher, Froylan Vargas, who is listed as a defendant in this case alongside the school district. The lawsuit claims Vargas filmed the incident on his cell phone.
After the child was pushed down the stairs, the student’s mother picked her up from school and immediately took her to receive medical attention, Hilverda said.
The suit claims the student suffered numerous injuries, including a concussion that has caused lingering issues that affect her ability to concentrate and process information. The child continues to receive medical treatment for this head injury, Hilverda said.
The family has incurred tens of thousands of dollars in medical expenses since the incident, he said.
The student returned to the middle school after the incident, but this return “did not go well,” Hilverda said.
She left the middle school and finished the year elsewhere, but Hilverda declined to say where.
“She didn’t receive the support that was probably necessary to make her successful at the school again,” he said.
In its answer, the district acknowledges the child attended a social studies class that Vargas taught at South Hills Middle School on Nov. 20, 2020. The district, however, denies the events took place as outlined in the complaint.
If the student suffered any damages, they “were caused by the negligence, fault, or comparative responsibility of others, including Plaintiff,” the district claims.
“In asserting this defense, Defendants do not admit that the Plaintiffs suffered any injury, loss, or damage but specifically deny any and all allegations of injury, loss, or damage,” the answer states in one of 12 defenses listed.
The court, which is working through a backlog of cases that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has not set a date for a scheduling conference, which is the first time both parties would appear before a judge. The judge will set a tentative trial date during this conference.