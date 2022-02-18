A powdered infant formula that is sold in Idaho is being recalled.
State health officials say parents who recently used Similac brand formula should check similacrecall.com to check if the formula they use is among those being recalled.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating complaints of bacterial infections in four infants who consumed Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas, which are all produced by Abbott Laboratories. The four infants were hospitalized because of the infections and one death has been reported. The FDA is warning consumers not to use or purchase the formulas.
“The safety of Idaho infants is paramount to all of us,” Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said in a press release. “We strongly encourage families to take precautions and check the website to make sure their baby’s formula is safe.”
The products under recall have a multidigit number on the bottom of the container starting with the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after.
To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, visit similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package, or call 800-986-8540 and follow the instructions provided. No action is needed for previously consumed product.