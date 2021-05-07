Important issues are being debated in America. Not the least of those is who will replace Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy"? OK, I admit nobody can “replace” Trebek.
There are a bunch of celebrities trying out, though, for the hosting job on the second longest-running game show on American television.
Last year ended with Trebek stand-ins on "Jeopardy." That was weird.
So was the year starting with an outbreak in China of a novel infectious coronavirus.
Within a few weeks the disease had created a pandemic, rapidly spreading in almost every country on the globe. There is little doubt that now the virus will be endemic, at least in this country.
What does endemic mean? Intermountain Healthcare defines it this way. “Endemics ... are a constant presence. … Malaria is endemic to parts of Africa.”
During my childhood, polio was endemic in most of the world. On average, 25,000 Americans each year got the paralyzing disease. Then in 1955 the Salk polio vaccine became available.
Thanks to intensive vaccination efforts, by 1961 fewer than 200 polio cases were reported in the U.S. Now there are none. Vaccinations continued around the globe. Polio is now endemic only in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
People have eradicated smallpox and are closing in on polio. Why can’t we do that with the coronavirus? There are two reasons.
First, smallpox and human polio can only be transmitted by humans. Thus vaccination can eliminate sources of the disease and eventually the disease itself. People my age typically have a smallpox vaccination scar on one of our arms. If you’re under 40 you haven’t needed that vaccine.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 apparently can be transmitted by animals other than humans. Even if all people are vaccinated, which would almost eradicate the disease, there are still animal sources.
We’re nowhere near total vaccination, though, and appear unlikely to ever be. America seems headed for nurturing coronavirus infections. As long as many remain unvaccinated and refuse to take safety measures like physical distancing or wearing face masks, the disease will keep infecting people.
The virus likes infections. They let it multiply. Each infection is also another chance for the virus to mutate. Sigh.
Meanwhile in politics the Idaho Legislature is still in what will be its longest session ever, at least officially. Legislators adjourned last Wednesday and won’t reconvene formally until this Wednesday. Some representatives complained they’re not getting paid for room and board while on this extended break.
That’s inconvenient for lawmakers who are independently wealthy, but a genuine hardship for lawmakers who aren’t. We already have too few legislators who can personally relate to what it’s like to struggle paying the bills like more than half of all Idaho adults do now. Serving in the Legislature shouldn’t just be for the well-to-do.
On the other hand, perhaps the legislators could have adjourned for good a couple weeks ago. That would have required them, though, to do the work Idaho’s Constitution requires. Instead, they’ve dithered over imagined conspiracies, attempted to seize some of the governor’s power and passed laws that can most kindly be described as employment security clauses for the attorneys who will argue them before judges who will declare the laws unconstitutional. This process is, of course, all at your expense, good taxpayers. Sigh, again.
On the national scene, Republican congressmen are about to toss Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, from her House leadership post. The vote will be about 2 to 1 against her. That’s because a majority of House Republicans are more worried about offending Trump voters if the representatives don’t vote that way.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, will take Cheney’s place. Stefanik, like Cheney, is a moderate Republican who won election by avoiding and ignoring outlandish lies by the last president. Now, though, she’s become a champion of The Big Lie and has won Trump’s endorsement.
Cheney, who voted considerably more often for Trump’s agenda than Stefanik, got in trouble by saying there is no evidence of The Big Lie. Cheney recognizes it’s just a fundraising ploy for Trump.
He can continue to be the first American president ever to claim he won election, even though he lost, and it won’t change the facts. He didn’t win.
There isn’t a single state, many controlled by Republican governors, legislatures and elections officials, that has found evidence that would change even a single electoral vote. The only evidence is Trump can’t admit he was fairly, soundly whipped.
Alex Trebek’s charm will be hard to match. Sony Pictures Television may have an even harder time finding someone with the mental acuity Trebek had. Who do you pick for the job?
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.