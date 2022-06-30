I applied for the Paintfest Program with no hope of being chosen. I noticed many other houses in the community that were in much worse shape than mine. Certainly, my house needed painting, but it could have been put off for two or three more years. It occurred to me, however, that I wouldn’t have the money to do it in the future any more than I do now. A series of family and financial setbacks since my husband died in 2018 has left me barely able to live on my Social Security allowance.
I was happy to be chosen but at the same time, felt a deep sense of guilt having grown up with the standard of never seeking or accepting any form of charity. I was reared by a single mom, and those values were part of her core beliefs.
Idaho Central Credit Union sponsored my house, with Brian Bunderson as the contact man. He visited with me to ascertain my needs. He surveyed the exterior and made a list of things his group could do. Primarily of course, was to paint my house. He also noted that my backyard shed was in poor condition and that my wood fence needed to be stained, as well. I had a dead tree in my backyard. That had become a fire hazard. They volunteered to cut that down too. They ended up removing six trees.
It’s hard to turn everything over to someone else, and I struggled with it, but knew I needed to accept everything they were willing to do.
I planned to at least feed the volunteers dinner, but Jimmy Johns and Domino's Pizza catered to the group each of the four nights.
My allergies kicked up when they started cutting down the trees, so I had to stay in the house while everyone worked outside. It made me smile to hear the comradery and laughter from everyone as they worked together.
I began watching the Senate Hearings regarding the January 6th run on the Capitol Building. The stories I was hearing on PBS contrasted drastically with the joviality I was hearing in my front yard from the volunteers.
The Senate Hearing accounts were filled with dissentions, contrasting rhetoric. I wondered if America could ever get beyond the extreme feelings of hatred from everyone as of late.
About that time, I heard a cheer coming from the front yard. Sometime later I discovered what the jubilee was all about. Someone had wrapped a rope around an apple tree stump to see if it could be pulled out. The tree died about 10 years ago and had been decaying all that time. To everyone’s surprise, it popped right out. I began to cry when I saw what they had been able to do. It was just one of a dozen examples of what Idaho Central did over and beyond the initial gift of painting the house.
The finale occurred when they fixed and raised my flagpole that broke in 2018. It thrilled me to see the flag waving in the wind. Again, I cried.
There are not enough words to explain my gratitude to the Paintfest organization. It restored my hope for the future. This act of kindness not only saved me financially regarding my house, but it also instilled in me an understanding that people are good. Life isn’t all about politics but is overshadowed by the love that people can show to someone they don’t know and may never see again.
This wasn’t just a tender mercy; it was a huge robust bear hug from a group that wouldn’t let go. Thank you so much.
Jane Howard-Davis,
Pocatello