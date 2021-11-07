The Pocatello Idaho Temple was dedicated in a symbolic and uplifting ceremony on Sunday, leaving satisfied church members to reflect on the community’s overwhelmingly positive reaction to the new temple — a reaction they admit not all temples of its kind receive.
When it comes to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — or any religion for that matter — there are scores of people who disagree with or simply don’t follow the doctrine. The Latter-day Saints church is growing at a fast pace, as evidenced by its list of newly and soon-to-be built temples.
But with new temples often comes opposition in the form of protests at construction sites and temple open houses and even negative public comments at local government meetings, where elected officials are sometimes tasked with approving aspects of temple projects.
The Pocatello Idaho Temple is the world’s 170th Latter-day Saints temple. Many of the temples that preceded it have been the site of protests that attracted hundreds of demonstrators for various reasons.
There didn’t appear to be any protesters at Sunday’s Pocatello Idaho Temple dedication ceremony among the hundreds of people who attended the event. But if there had been, Larry Fisher, a spokesperson for the local church, likely would have engaged them with respect as he says he has done with other critics of the church in the past.
Fisher said there were a few protesters who showed up outside the temple during the public open house, which went from mid-September to the end of October. A group of about four people, he said, returned on different days throughout the open house to demonstrate outside the temple.
Other than those few protesters, Fisher described what he called a “rare” largely opposition-free process surrounding the planning, construction and opening of the Pocatello Idaho Temple — even when the temple project went before the Pocatello City Council in 2017.
The council during a meeting in April 2017 considered the annexation of nearly 75 acres of land near the east Satterfield Drive neighborhood where the temple now sits. No one voiced any opposition and as a result the council unanimously approved the request to annex the temple site into the city, clearing the way for its construction.
While some residents had concerns about the development of the land, citing issues with existing storm water drainage systems, potential water pressure problems and increased traffic flow through their neighborhood, none appeared expressly opposed to the idea of the temple being built on the site.
Some church members credit Fisher, who has been sort of a community liaison through the process, with helping to unite the interfaith community around the new temple. Fisher has characterized the temple as inclusive and belonging to the Pocatello community rather than to the church.
“The church has always just wanted to be good neighbors here. We live in a wonderful community that's very accepting, and even though there are a lot of people who don't agree with our doctrine, they are very caring and loving and cordial and supportive,” Fisher said. “I just think that says a lot about our community, just how wonderful a community we live in, and it’s not only that they support our faith, but other faiths too.”
When Fisher encountered the small group of protesters at the temple during the open house, he approached them and sparked a conversation that bounced from religious to non-religious topics.
“They were nice people,” he said. “They have their beliefs, we have ours and we just talked about each other's lives a little bit and got to know each other a little better. They just have their strong feelings of faith and wanted to share that with other people and thought (the temple) was a good place to do it.”
The church’s members strongly believe in the freedom of speech, Fisher said, and they appreciate that the protesters who came to Pocatello were exercising that freedom.
“That's one reason why these protests often don’t get confrontational is because we expect people to have the right to protest, as long as they're not hurting anything and are being peaceful and friendly,” he said. “It’s important for us to have an honest dialogue and know that we can agree to disagree.”
Neil Andersen, a church apostle who grew up in Pocatello, was in town for the temple’s dedication on Sunday and participated in the cornerstone ceremony. Andersen acknowledged in an interview that while sometimes there is pushback against the church, the fact that Pocatello residents have been so accepting of this temple is indicative of a community bond that transcends religious boundaries.
“I think there have always been good relations here among different faiths because we love people of all faiths,” Andersen said. “This light on the hill in Pocatello is something that's reassuring, and even if people don't see the doctrine of Christ exactly the way we see it, they have hopes and aspirations and they think about these things, and I think this temple brings hope and belief to many, many people.”
M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, led the Pocatello Idaho Temple’s dedication and commented jokingly during the ceremony that Andersen hasn’t stopped telling him and the other church general authorities “how great a place Pocatello is.”
The temple's dedication was upbeat, with hundreds of church members looking on as general authorities and children from the crowd, who were randomly chosen to help, placed mortar around the temple's cornerstone. The stone reads, “Erected 2021.”
Ballard had been making jokes the entire ceremony and at the end he looked at the job they’d done on the stone and said to the crowd, “Well, we did the best we could. We promise you that somebody who knows what they’re doing will come and correct that.”
The cornerstone ceremony signified the completion of the Pocatello Idaho Temple’s construction and its readiness for sacred use. Before being dedicated, the temple attracted more than 200,000 visitors during its open house, where members of the public were welcomed to tour the new building.
A group of local teenagers who attended the dedication on Sunday said they were in awe of Ballard and the other general authorities who were present.
“There’s a really special spirit that they bring,” Claire Smedley, a church member and dedication attendee, said of the general authorities. “I mean, we can always feel the spirit but when they are physically here, it just has an instant effect and we really feel how special an occasion this is that Pocatello is finally getting a temple.”