Disc golfers from all over the Pacific Northwest and beyond will be in Pocatello this weekend competing in a high skill disc golf tournament called the Portneuf Valley Open.
The site of the Friday through Sunday competition will be at the East Mink Creek Nordic Center located about 7 miles outside of Pocatello. The first tournament at the Nordic Center was held in 2017 after the city of Pocatello, Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club and other donors agreed to develop a competitive disc golf course there.
Rick Smellie, owner of the Ultimate Discs-Idaho shop in Pocatello, has helped grow the sport within Southeast Idaho and is encouraging the public to turn out at the Nordic Center this weekend.
“(It) was ultimately designed to help expand and grow the (disc) golfing community,” said Smellie about the Nordic Center's disc golf course. “One of the major objectives was to host and have a big time, bigger tier competitive tournament because the course is a lot more challenging.”
Professionals and amateurs will compete this weekend on the two 18-hole courses at the Nordic Center starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and continuing until dusk each day. While the pros pay a larger fee for entry, they will get to compete for a cash prize payout while the amateurs get a player's pack with two special discs included and will earn their prizes as credits at InfiniteDiscs.com.
“This is the largest event that we've ever had to this point,” Smellie said. “It's a three-day tournament. We have amateur and pro divisions. The amateurs will play Friday and Saturday and the pros will play Saturday and Sunday. Cash and prizes will be probably close to $20,000 this year for the pros... so it's become a pretty lucrative event.”
This tournament is officially sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association and is a high-end A-tier series, which is the largest regional tier aside from the pro tour. The pro divisions at the tournament will include mixed open, women's open, mixed 40-plus and mixed 50-plus. The amateur divisions are identical but will feature another open division for lower tier players. Over 170 players have registered for this weekend's tournament.
“It's grown each year,” Smellie said. “It's become a regional destination event. The second year we hosted it we had a total of 53 players and this year we have just over 50 pros. We have close to 180 players (registered for this weekend's tournament), mostly coming from Utah, Idaho and Montana.”
Additionally there will be a production company on site to film and cover the tournament, focusing on the top four players on Sunday and recording their efforts. The videos will later be available to watch online.
For event director and organizer Mason Foltz, there is still an opportunity to grow the sport and they are always looking for community engagement to build up the tournament.
“We'd like to get the word out to other businesses because we know we haven't tapped into all our potential resources of people that are interested that want to sponsor and want to support," Foltz said. "We're growing each year and it's a pretty cool thing.”
Certainly, this is a massive opportunity for those not only interested in expanding the sport but getting a chance to climb the professional disc golf ladder.
“There's so many levels of how serious you want to take it,” Foltz said. “(It) can just be recreational, just to get a little exercise with your family. Or once you get that bug of how competitive it is and (get) the itch to keep playing and practicing, then you start playing your first tournaments. There is a wide variety of people and most people are very welcoming. It's a fun community to hang out with. If anyone wants to come watch on Sunday, during the final round, the pro divisions will be up there.”
