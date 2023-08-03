Disc golfers from all over the Pacific Northwest and beyond will be in Pocatello this weekend competing in a high skill disc golf tournament called the Portneuf Valley Open.

The site of the Friday through Sunday competition will be at the East Mink Creek Nordic Center located about 7 miles outside of Pocatello. The first tournament at the Nordic Center was held in 2017 after the city of Pocatello, Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club and other donors agreed to develop a competitive disc golf course there.

