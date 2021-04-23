Many people throughout the years have enjoyed the amazing outdoor activities in nature and in Idaho. But as more people move to Idaho, these activities come under threat. Several of these activities include hiking, hunting, and camping. As Idahoans it is our responsibility to protect these resources. We can do this by showing public interest in these activities obey local regulations and stay in designated areas for these activities. We can all enjoy. Nature do your part to protect it.
Carson Lowder,
Sea Scout Ship 1492,
Pocatello