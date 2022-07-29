Idaho’s Grand ol’ Party is under new management. The incoming cabal, sweeping every office but first vice-chair, brings new personalities into power, but resurrects a centuries-old philosophy. Expect a return to the self-serving, back-room dealing, power-brokering politics of the early 1900s.
This new junta isn’t even a “Party” in the Jeffersonian sense. It is cobbled-together cronies (libertarians, John Birchers, militia wannabes, etc.) reminiscent of the political “gangs” that nearly destroyed Europe — you know, the ones who put heads on pikes.
In my three decades chairing Party committees I have never encountered ruder people. A key GOP leader rose to speak by unanimous consent, just to have a gang member start out-shouting her in the middle of her remarks.
On a resolution to pull funding for Idaho Public Television, I wanted to comment that this wouldn’t eliminate the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. It would reduce Idaho’s influence on programming. Mob members chanting “Chairmen can’t speak!” shouted me down. None had read Robert's Rules of Order. The crowd was close-minded and feared any dissenting viewpoint.
The mid-July Twin Falls GOP Convention was well planned and executed. Chairman Tom Luna and the local host committee did everything right to foster unity: efficient and secure credentialing, accessible facilities, keynote speeches from Bush Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, and the latest digital tools granting access to documents, agendas, and announcements.
But two in three attendees would have none of it. “We are here for war,” a delegate declared. Kootenai County’s Brent Regan summarized, “It is not enough to defeat our enemies, we must crush them.” And the first enemies to be crushed would be the well-respected, pillars-of-their-communities Republican volunteers whose back-breaking labor made Idaho the solid Red State that it is today.
Regan, Chair of the Board of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, Kootenai County Central Committee Chair, Platform Committee Chair and Nominator for new Party leadership epitomizes this new gang. Grabbing the limelight at every opportunity, he controlled how “his people” voted, how they talked, even what they wore. Under him “Rules of the Republican Party” exploded from a simple 10 pages to an 80-page regulatory manual.
For Republicans whose lives have been dedicated to constitutional, limited government, the optimistic Convention tone devolved into disunity. Petty and self-serving wordsmithing consumed hours, the platform is now riddled with contradictory messages, and Party rules now declare “don’t join us unless you think exactly like us (and have done so for at least 25 months).”
Most alarming is the disdain this new cabal has for actual Republican voters. Decades ago, small caucuses picked the GOP ticket, and those caucus members wielded tremendous power. The handful deciding who can run for sheriff became “more equal” than all other Republicans.
Finding such concentrated power corrupt, Idaho Republican voters abolished caucuses, reclaiming the right to name Republican candidates for themselves. Rank and file Republicans opted to nominate through a popular primary even when Idaho Democrats did not.
The incoming Party bosses are eager to bring power brokering back. Earlier this year they floated a new rule giving small “vetting committees” control over who can appear on Primary ballots. Defeat of that proposal fueled the backlash that overwhelmed long-time Party faithful in Twin Falls.
“The voters aren’t paying attention and are easily misled by the mainstream media,” one of the new party bosses told me. It sounded like Lenin and Trotsky explaining why “dissenters” to the Russian revolution would not be persuaded — it was just easier to shoot them.
Sen. Steven Thayne, arch-constitutionalist and conservative from Gem County, took the floor to argue that thoughtful dialogue and persuasive reason were better tools for bringing Republicans together. “Rules and regulations to force uniformity belong more to communism than to the Party of Lincoln.” The Convention majority howled and jeered as they rejected his argument.
Forgive me. After a lifetime fighting for a free society, there will be no rest until I get my Party back.
Trent Clark was Idaho Republican Party Chairman from 1999 to 2002. He has since twice received the Idaho Hall of Fame award for Outstanding Republican Worker, most recently this year.