Trent Clark

Idaho’s Grand ol’ Party is under new management. The incoming cabal, sweeping every office but first vice-chair, brings new personalities into power, but resurrects a centuries-old philosophy. Expect a return to the self-serving, back-room dealing, power-brokering politics of the early 1900s.

This new junta isn’t even a “Party” in the Jeffersonian sense. It is cobbled-together cronies (libertarians, John Birchers, militia wannabes, etc.) reminiscent of the political “gangs” that nearly destroyed Europe — you know, the ones who put heads on pikes.