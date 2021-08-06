Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

Our City is being intentionally divided by radicals who clearly despise all that Pocatello has been and is! The radicals are attempting to lead people astray with their lies and falsehoods. They are attempting to lead people astray with falsehoods. I believe what we have in this city is worth defending and preserving. We as a city can not sit back and let this inner divisiveness continue. Growth in our city is inevitable and everyone must step up and help to protect the quality of life that our community enjoys. But how can you defund our library and expect education to flourish? How can anyone eliminate leadership in our police department and still have a high moral among the force? How can we preserve the strong traditions of our fire fighters with their quick response and still eliminate fire positions and equipment? How can the budget be reduced so greatly that the services we count on and need are all eliminated? We must be careful! I believe Pocatello is worth defending. I urge my fellow citizens to not be deceived by fancy platitudes attacking our Mayor, Brian Blad, who has given great leadership to this community. We are at a crossroads in leadership direction. We must go forward, not backward. City government is closer to the people and matters to us daily. Seldom do you see a leader more approachable and more visible and engaged with the public than our current Mayor, Brian Blad. Please be informed! Please get involved! Do not be deceived by loud voices. This coming election is going to be vital or we can say goodbye to the Pocatello that we know.