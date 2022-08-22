That our city council is non-functional and without good leadership should be of concern to everyone in Pocatello and, hopefully, to the mayor and council members who have created this embarrassment. We shouldn’t accept the proposition that honesty, fairness, consideration, mutual respect, beneficial and qualified leadership may simply be unrealistic expectations, just a bridge too far for our elected leaders.
Beginning with Mr. Cheatum’s ham handed parliamentary chicanery to deprive Ms. Ortega of her right to question some budgetary information and continuing through the unnecessary and divisive “censure” of Mr. Bray this debacle has exposed animosities and a lack of leadership by the mayor and council members which should give all of them cause for reflection.
Mr. Cheatum attempted to justify his actions in an editorial filled with half truths and the contention that depriving a colleague of her right to speak was “good governance”. That, of course, is the antithesis of good government, but Mr. Cheatum is free to call a frog a donkey. That doesn’t make it so.
Good leadership involves the ability to bring together people with diverse viewpoints to achieve a common goal. In this case the goal should be to provide the best possible guidance and fiscal oversight for the growth and well being of the city.
The mayor seems to have a natural instinct, in the event of a fire, to reach for the gas can rather than the fire extinguisher. When Mr. Bray was sidelined with illness, the mayor’s inclination was to orchestrate a verbal food fight rather than to allow a “time out” to let tempers cool and to, collaboratively, come to a non-combative way forward. Spitefulness prevailed over good judgement. Mr. Bray’s commentary explaining the rational for his remarks was met only with a chorus of jerking knees rather than any critical and reasoned response, but it is easier to jerk the knee than to engage the brain.
The council members and mayor were each elected by a majority of voters and each of them have equal standing and are due equal opportunity to participate. Bray, Ortega and Stevens had a mandate to question budgets and expenditures, rather than to rubber stamp them, in an attempt to reduce the excessive property taxes in Pocatello. That seems to irritate the mayor and some council members. They should all remember Pres. Truman’s phrase regarding “heat in the kitchen”.
Perhaps the mayor and council members have simply reached the summit, however low that summit may be, of their abilities to provide good leadership and reasonably cooperative governing. If that’s the case, we’re all in trouble.