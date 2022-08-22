That our city council is non-functional and without good leadership should be of concern to everyone in Pocatello and, hopefully, to the mayor and council members who have created this embarrassment. We shouldn’t accept the proposition that honesty, fairness, consideration, mutual respect, beneficial and qualified leadership may simply be unrealistic expectations, just a bridge too far for our elected leaders.

Beginning with Mr. Cheatum’s ham handed parliamentary chicanery to deprive Ms. Ortega of her right to question some budgetary information and continuing through the unnecessary and divisive “censure” of Mr. Bray this debacle has exposed animosities and a lack of leadership by the mayor and council members which should give all of them cause for reflection.