“The struggle of man against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting.” — Milan Kundera
Last month, state officials celebrated what was presented as a successful remediation of the radioactive waste buried at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) from 1954 up until 1990. The waste stream, which over the years totaled in the hundreds of thousands of cubic meters, came from the nuclear weapons production plant at Rocky Flats Colorado where they milled the plutonium triggers for nuclear bombs. This momentous occasion marked the end of more than 15 years of digging up and repackaging that waste.
The celebrational tone reflected in the media would lead one to think that the problem has been solved and that the mess has been cleaned up. The INL’s lead spokesperson saw this moment as “closing a chapter on the Cold War.” The lead contractor of the clean-up efforts said, “Hopefully when you drive down the highway, you won’t even know about the things we did here.” The comments point to the future as a blank slate where now anything could be possible, but the reality is not so easy to bear. In all the publicity the event received, there was no mention of the fact that the targeted waste exhumed was just a fraction of the waste that was buried above our aquifer. The lion’s share of that plutonium-contaminated mess remains. The excavators that did the digging along with the massive tents (all now contaminated) will be buried beneath the man-made cap that will cover the entire 97 acres. That ground will be toxic and will now have to be monitored for the next 10,000 generations.
Against such time scales the mind shuts down, but in my body, I can feel its sobering weight. Along with the weight is a painful truth: We buried radioactive waste on top of our own water source — the lifeblood of Southern Idaho. The underside of that truth is laden with the unthinkable horror wrought by the bombs we built. Now we’re left with a toxic burden that won’t go away, but will persist for longer than our minds can grasp; for longer than any container we could build to hold it. What does it mean to belong to this place now? To grieve this unalterable reality is to remember our bodies as this ground, these waters as our waters.
Over the last 10 years, as a member of a local nuclear watchdog group, the Snake River Alliance, I was able to witness the clean-up efforts firsthand. In one visit I saw workers getting suited up in multiple layers of suits preparing to step into the oxygen-supplied cabs of the excavators. I stood there in the antechamber to those vast tented spaces, designed so that the air always blows inward to where the waste was being exhumed. I saw the sweat on people’s faces and imagined I could feel their nerves as they waited to begin their shift. I am grateful for those who put their health on the line, week in and week out to lessen the threat of toxicity for future generations. But the burden is all of ours to carry. A deep-time-wound is before us. It’s called radioactive waste and like a mirror, it reveals a split between ourselves and that which gives us life. We ignore it at our peril.
After years of touring the site and witnessing the clean-up, I decided to go out on a limb. A couple years back it occurred to me that this moment, at the completion of so many years of digging, but before the ground is capped, was a particularly weighty one. From the 2008 Record of Decision, it was clear that most of the waste at ARP would remain where it lay. I imagined it as a somber occasion, but one worth reflecting on and so, with the understanding that it is all of our clean-up process (our tax dollars are paying for it,) I started a campaign to promote reflection at the completion of ARP (Accelerated Retrieval Project) and AMWTP (Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project). Through a GoFundMe campaign called “This Digging Is Soulful Work” I raised money hoping to give workers within those projects paid time for reflection upon the completion of the digging. The $1,033 I raised won’t go very far to this end. As a licensed mental health counselor, I would also be glad to hold space for groups or individual workers from those projects to process their experience. (See bio for contact info.) I make these offerings as a footnote to this historic moment, imagining a reality in which our governmental organizations would consider the overall health of their procedures and on an occasion such as this, give their workers a full day, on the clock, to pause and reflect and perhaps to grieve. For it is the tone of this moment and the story we tell (or don’t tell) about what happened here that brings us closer to our humanity or carries us further from it.
Tim Andreae works as a professional mental health counselor and has been on the board of the Snake River Alliance, Idaho’s nuclear watchdog and clean energy advocate, since 2012. He is a life-long musician and the founder of Holding What Can’t Be Held, a project that brings artists’ perspectives to bear on the radioactive waste in our backyard, thefeelingbody.org. He is working on a series of songs to commemorate the completion of the ARP and AMWTP projects at the INL. You can listen and track his progress on the album at tinyurl.com/yckwsjet. For therapeutic inquiry, his contact info is here: tinyurl.com/24jpvse8.