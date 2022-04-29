He’s been called the “Lion from Utah” and a “fighter with a passion for getting things done.” The nation now mourns the passing of Orrin Grant Hatch, Utah’s long-time United States senator. He is being honored to “lay in State” at the Utah Capital this coming Wednesday.
The young Orrin Hatch was a child of a Pittsburgh union family. He worked hard and struggled financially to get to college and then law school. He then chose a Utah practice because of the state’s strong reputation in defense of family. He eventually became the father of six children, which itself is record-setting in the United States Senate.
His long-time Utah colleague, Sen. Jake Garn, showcased Orrin Hatch when explaining to Brigham Young University pre-law students the difference between legislative crafters and framers:
“A ‘framer’ of legislative issues sets the boundaries, defines the edges of the picture so that an honorable debate can occur over the actual philosophical and perceptual differences,” Garn explained.
“A ‘crafter’ is who roles up his sleeves, and fully recognizing the differences within the group, finds a path forward that allows the right thing to be done. Orrin is perhaps the best ‘crafter’ the Senate has ever seen.”
Garn’s observation comes to mind today because solid conservative “crafters” are now few and far between. The passing of one of the Senate’s finest reminds us of what we are missing.
Orrin Hatch’s record of conservative wins will likely go unrivaled for a century. Current Utah Sen. Mike Lee has made a partial listing, including:
Orrin Hatch sponsored most of the clear and unambiguous law that now governs who should and should not enter the United States. Joe Biden’s immigration fiasco is his failure to adhere to the black and white language of federal immigration law that Orrin Hatch authored.
Orrin Hatch joined his Senate friend and philosophical nemesis, Ted Kennedy, and deregulated the U.S. airline industry. That act alone ushered in a new age of affordable air travel across the United States.
Orrin Hatch was the architect of defeating the constitutional rewrite known euphemistically as the “Equal Rights Amendment.” That concept, which in the early ’70s looked headed for passage, would have enshrined the gender meaninglessness that woke activists are only now re-kindling.
Orrin Hatch repealed one of the most overreaching and abusive expansions of federal power in commerce, the infamous “Delaney clause” that for decades enriched trial attorneys whenever a laboratory rat got sick. The Delaney clause was based on very poor non-science and is the reason everything in California got labeled as causing cancer.
Orrin Hatch single-handedly saved the nation’s apple industry. When actress Meryl Streep testified against apples in the Senate, it was before then-Chairman Hatch’s committee. She passionately condemned growers of the fruit, demanding an enormous expansion of EPA’s role in agriculture. But the committee opted for the industry self-regulating.
Chairman Hatch had invited Idaho Sen. Steve Symms, the Senate’s in-house fruit grower, to testify ahead of Streep. Symms came prepared with a bag of recently picked apples. Hatch asked for one and munched on it loudly throughout Streep’s testimony.
Orrin Hatch led Republican opposition to Obama’s Affordable Care Act, laying out the philosophical and intellectual reasons for every Republican, from Maine to Alaska, to vote against the measure.
The Obamacare debate occurred at the moment Hatch’s long-time colleague Kennedy passed. While delivering a heartfelt memorial to his friend from Massachusetts, Hatch also swung his replacement, Scott Brown, to oppose Obama’s national takeover of healthcare.
And as senior Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chairman Hatch bears much of the credit for the current six-to-three conservative majority on the Supreme Court.
There are a finite number of things on which Utah’s two Senators, Lee and Mitt Romney agree. The lasting conservative legacy of Orrin Hatch is one of them.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.