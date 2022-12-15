Oregon Gun Law

Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon judge on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, extended an earlier order blocking a key part of a new, voter-approved gun law and was hearing lengthy arguments on whether to also prevent the law's ban on high-capacity magazines from taking effect.

 Andrew Selsky - staff, AP

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge handed guns rights advocates a victory Thursday and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines that was intended to curtail mass shootings on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided.

Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling after a lengthy court hearing earlier this week in which attorneys for gun rights groups sought a preliminary injunction to stop the narrowly passed ban on magazines of more than 10 rounds.

