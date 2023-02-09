Oregon Gun Law

Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., Feb. 19, 2021. In a ruling Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, the Oregon Supreme Court again refused to overturn a lower court ruling blocking a voter-approved gun measure from taking effect. Voters in November 2022 narrowly approved the measure, which requires a permit to buy a gun and a background check to be completed before a gun can be sold or transferred. It also restricts the sale, manufacture and use of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

 Andrew Selsky - staff, AP

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has again refused to overturn a lower court ruling blocking a voter-approved gun measure from taking effect.

In a ruling Thursday, the high court concluded it would be inappropriate to get involved while the matter is still being addressed in a trial court, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The measure remains blocked pending a hearing on its constitutionality.

