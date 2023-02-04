Tater tots

Ore-Ida Foods advertised its frozen tater tots on the sides of a fleet of 30 trucks and trailer units, shown here in this 1961 photo. The company's "moving billboards" helped drive up sales and increase the popularity of tots.

 Wikimedia Commons Photo

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — When brothers Golden and Francis Nephi “Neef” Grigg began renting a frozen foods plant in the tiny Idaho border town of Ontario, Oregon, in 1949, they were hoping to expand their existing frozen corn business to include potatoes. Little did they know they’d taken the first step toward creating Oregon’s prodigal spud: the tater tot.

A few years after the Griggs converted the flash-freezing plant to a potato-processing facility, the building’s owners went under. The Grigg brothers bought the building they’d been renting out of foreclosure, and in 1952 the company known as Ore-Ida was born, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

