There have been several “opinions” from the far-right supporters of Pres #45 the last several weeks claiming how the liberal left (i.e., Democrats) are trying to gain control and completely “take over” the country. The far right have also claimed how corrupt Democrats are since Biden was elected (FAIRLY). The far right thrives on outright lies, conspiracy theory propaganda and mis-interpreted comments and/or comments taken out of context. They need to take an honest and truthful look at #45’s record, his own words and actions and those of HIS fellow Republicans (McCarthy and Paul among many others) to get a better grip on the true source of corruption, lies, “untruths” and misleading statements (30,000 + from #45). No one is better at blaming others and accepting NO responsibility for anything that didn’t go his way than narcistic #45. The following are just a few factual specific examples. He threatened to withhold a weapons deal from Ukraine unless the Ukrainian president would dig up, or “create” some dirt regarding Biden’s son to help himself get re-elected; clearly intimidation and bribery. He has made public comments showing that he puts more credence in what Vladimir Putin says than our own intelligence agencies. He told a Georgia state official to find more votes to help get him re-elected even after several vote recounts confirmed the outcome of the Georgia vote. He threatened and tried to intimidate officials in other states to change the state’s vote in his favor. His own words are clear evidence that he did, in fact, incite an insurrection on January 6, with the support of 147 Republicans in Congress who voted not to certify the vote, a well-documented secure and essentially fraud free election. He even tried to get his Vice-President NOT to certify the vote. #45 also attempted a coup when he told the acting US Attorney General to “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen,”. He denied the severity of the coronavirus from day one and blamed others for his failures in dealing with it refusing to encourage the wearing of masks to protect us all. Those who refuse to wear a mask or get vaccinated to protect themselves and others are simply fools! As a result, the pandemic is now getting worse instead of the country being well on its way to a recovery! #45 denied and called man caused climate change a hoax (one of his favorite words). What did he and most of HIS Republican henchmen do; give full support to the dirty fossil fuel industry and pulled the US out of the Paris Climate Accord. The disastrous effects of climate change are now a common occurrence, just as climate scientists predicted! #45 and his right-wing cohorts rammed the confirmation of three conservative justices on to the Supreme Court in a very short time, with Barrett, the last one taking less than a month while #45 had less than six weeks remaining in his term. And yet, these very same Republicans denied even a hearing for Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland with eight months remaining of Obama’s term. We have already witnessed a couple of the horrendous right-wing Supreme Court’s rulings. The majority of democratic governed states that are enacting any type of voter legislation are expanding voter access to the poles while the majority of republican governed states that are enacting such legislation are restricting voter access (AKA voter suppression); and this is with a preponderance of evidence confirming that the 2020 election was one of the most secure ever. Accordingly, the ONLY political party that is trying to take full control of the US and trying to turn it into a fascist state with a demagogue as the leader, IS the Republican party!
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello