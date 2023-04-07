“Zero Population Growth” (or ZPG) was once an American policy powerhouse. While it no longer exists under that name, its influence and insidious policies are blossoming under the Biden Administration.
Co-founded by biologist Paul R. Ehrlich, author of the 1968 bestseller “The Population Bomb,” ZPG focused on reducing earth’s population to an “optimally” sustainable threshold of between 1.5 billion and 2 billion humans. ZPG had fingers in nearly every policy discussion, from food stamps to foreign aid, from women’s reproductive health to immigration.
But Ehrlich’s place in history is now intensely debated. Most of his dire predictions turned out to be more than wrong. “Polar opposite” wrong is more accurate.
At a world population of 6 billion Ehrlich predicted hundreds of millions dying annually from famine, especially in India. With the global population now 8 billion, avoiding widespread “famine” is one of India’s proudest achievements. Ehrlich’s prediction of “bomb-level” explosive growth (absent “passive” and “active” population controls) has also proven completely backward. Half of the world’s population today resides in countries with declining populations.
The ZPG organization was dismantled in 2002, when it was unceremoniously re-organized under the name “the Population Connection.” The website reports that “Zero Population” implied a goal of human extermination. “This was simply untrue” it explains, and then adds:
“Still, schools stopped welcoming our Population Education program, the media avoided using us as a helpful resource, and members of Congress were wary of meeting with us and our members because we sounded to them like an extremist group.”
In 2019, however, the North Carolina Policy Watch warned UNC-Chapel Hill students against resurrecting ZPG, offering this less charitable take: “ZPG and Ehrlich’s ideas promoted ‘lifeboat ethics.’” Such ethics justify ghastly policies, from forced sterilization to selective birth control, declining food production, and mass immigration. “Free abortion for the sinking lifeboats, organic tofu snacks for the lucky passengers on ‘nicer lifeboats’.”
NC Policy Watch goes on to recount how John Tanton, one of ZPG’s most powerful leaders, was “deeply interested in eugenics” and once queried his colleague, Robert Graham, “Do we leave it to individuals to decide that they are the intelligent ones who should have more kids? And more troublesome, what about the less intelligent, who logically should have less? Who is going to break the bad news to them?”
Time has only sharpened this warning. Today’s world map of countries with birth rates in excess of “simple replacement” could not more accurately pinpoint where the world’s poor, underdeveloped, undereducated and socioeconomically powerless dwell.
ZPG’s moral weakness was exposed, but its true believers didn’t disappear. They still wield power all over Washington, D.C., pushing a less obvious but unchanged agenda. One former ZPG President formed NARAL, the nation’s leading pro-abortion lobby. Others can be found pushing to end the green revolution, deconstructing nuclear “family,” demonizing all institutions that sanctify human reproduction, and, in general, treating people like a “herd to be managed, sedated and culled.”
For decades this ZPG faction occupied the elite but “fringe” wing of Democrat and progressive politics. But in the 2020 “Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations,” ZPG goals (tucked away under less eugenic headers) now dominate Washington D.C.’s priorities.
And because the political spectrum is circular, “humans are a herd to be managed” thinking is even creeping in from the “right wing” fringe. Do not be surprised when some claiming to be “on the right” want to exclude “the uneducated masses” from the Republican nomination process.
Public Square Magazine editor Gale Boyd recounted in February of 2021 her youthful “fear of the growing herd” and later discovery it was all lies. Her article laments the real crisis, “the decline of the family,” which “is likely a significant cause of increasing loneliness across all age groups and a lack of purpose and identity.”
Her memoir is titled “Zero Population Growth Isn’t the Answer, My Friend.” Sounds familiar.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
(1) comment
The intelligent people are the ones smart enough not to have kids. Maybe that's why Americans seem to be getting dumber every year. This Tik Tok
Generation proves my point. The leftists have fear
Mongered for decades about overpopulation, nuclear war, global warming, and before that it
Was panic over the possibility of a mini ice age
In our future.....which is far more likely than
Global warming with 20 inches of snow in April.
Hollywood has brainwashed the masses with
Their disaster films and futuristic movies like
Soylent Green and Logans Run, in order to
Further their radical leftist agenda. I happen
To agree with a population 0 policy....or a -0
Policy. We shouldn't be giving tax breaks to
People for popping out more kids, we should
Give tax breaks to people who don't have
Kids. They are the one's paying high taxes
While not burdening the public schools
With more kids. Overpopulation eventually
Deals with itself in every animal population.
Personally.....I think the quality of life is better
If you aren't living in downtown Calcutta.
We shouldn't be so concerned with growth...
Population growth will only create more
Problems.
