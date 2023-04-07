Trent Clark

Trent Clark

“Zero Population Growth” (or ZPG) was once an American policy powerhouse. While it no longer exists under that name, its influence and insidious policies are blossoming under the Biden Administration.

Co-founded by biologist Paul R. Ehrlich, author of the 1968 bestseller “The Population Bomb,” ZPG focused on reducing earth’s population to an “optimally” sustainable threshold of between 1.5 billion and 2 billion humans. ZPG had fingers in nearly every policy discussion, from food stamps to foreign aid, from women’s reproductive health to immigration.

Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

The intelligent people are the ones smart enough not to have kids. Maybe that's why Americans seem to be getting dumber every year. This Tik Tok

Generation proves my point. The leftists have fear

Mongered for decades about overpopulation, nuclear war, global warming, and before that it

Was panic over the possibility of a mini ice age

In our future.....which is far more likely than

Global warming with 20 inches of snow in April.

Hollywood has brainwashed the masses with

Their disaster films and futuristic movies like

Soylent Green and Logans Run, in order to

Further their radical leftist agenda. I happen

To agree with a population 0 policy....or a -0

Policy. We shouldn't be giving tax breaks to

People for popping out more kids, we should

Give tax breaks to people who don't have

Kids. They are the one's paying high taxes

While not burdening the public schools

With more kids. Overpopulation eventually

Deals with itself in every animal population.

Personally.....I think the quality of life is better

If you aren't living in downtown Calcutta.

We shouldn't be so concerned with growth...

Population growth will only create more

Problems.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.