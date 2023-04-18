Trent Clark

You snooze, you lose. What “didn’t happen” in the final minutes of the 2023 Idaho Legislature may mean hundreds of thousands of Idahoans can’t vote to pick their party’s nominee for president in 2024.

The Legislature did pass a bill (H.B. 138) whose statement of purpose says it “consolidates the March presidential primary election with the May primary election date.” When that bill hit the Senate, Ada County Commissioner Rod Beck correctly spotted a drafting flaw. The bill deleted the primary in March but failed to put it back in May.

Trent Clark of Soda Springs is Region VI Vice-Chair and former State Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, twice inducted in the Idaho Republican Hall of Fame as the state’s Outstanding Republican Worker.

