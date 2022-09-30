In recent times, it has become increasingly common to hear people refer to our country as not being a democracy. Most recently I witnessed it in the Sunday, Sept. 25, Opinion Section of this newspaper, but it happens often in many places these days. In doing so, these people often refer to our country as a republic, and while I think they do this to try and put people who believe in democracy in their place, it betrays a level of oversight (at best) or willful ignorance (at worst) that raises the eyebrows of anyone with a political science or history background, or perhaps just a well rounded education in general when it comes to understanding the nature of our country’s origins.
Our republic is a representative democracy. Let that sink in. America is a representative democracy — a republic (if we can keep it). We elect our representatives to make decisions about our laws, and a president to oversee and manage things, but they are held in check by our Constitution as interpreted by our judicial system. The people get to choose in regular intervals whether to keep these representatives or to replace them. We may not have the problematic features of a direct democracy, but a representative democracy is a high form of democracy.
It is important to know this, to champion this, and to trumpet this fact that we are a representative democracy, not only for those of us able to vote now, but so children growing up can realize that they have a voice in our country’s future and should take that seriously instead of eroding their dreams with cynical assertions that make them question the viability of our nation and its future as a democratic bastion of hope, not only for ourselves, but for the world.
Too often we fail our current generation and potentially weaken generations to come by our infighting and nit picking, our parsing of words for political purposes, and our inability to work together to find solutions and compromise for the greater good. But words do matter. So when someone says, “America is not and has never been a democracy,” it demands a response filled with hope that points to the higher ideals that we should be championing for ourselves, for our society, and for our children.
It calls to mind a letter to the editor written by a young girl 125 years ago this past week, who was seeking clarity when her friends were telling her something wasn’t real, and the response was an unsigned editorial from the New York Sun, later identified to be written by newsman Francis Pharcellus Church. It has affectionately been known by the title, “Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”
It seems to me that the question of democracy fits this letter well and so I take the liberty of restating and rewriting portions of young Virginia O’Hanlon’s and Church’s writings in terms of defending democracy because it can always use a little more defending, in my opinion. Here goes.
Virginia: Dear editor, some of my little friends say that America is not a Democracy. Please tell me the truth; is America a Democracy?
Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.
Yes, Virginia, we are a Democracy. It exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! How dreary would our country be if there were no Democracy? It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.
Not believe in Democracy! You might as well not believe in God! You might see people shouting from the rooftops, the radios, the televisions, in newspapers, and on social media everywhere that America is not a Democracy, but what would that prove? Nothing except their inability to see what is real and true and noble about our country. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see. Did you ever see God or angels dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that’s no proof that they are not there. Democracy may not be easily seen, and can sometimes be messy, but it becomes real at the ballot box over and over again as long as there are people willing to show up and know that’s where the true power lies.
You may tear apart the baby’s rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest man, nor even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived, could tear apart. Is Democracy real? Ah, Virginia, excepting love, in all this world there is no shared ideal more real and abiding.
No Democracy! Thank God Democracy lives, and may it live forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, may Democracy stand, may our Republic stand, and may our future generations know that it will stand by our efforts today, tomorrow and forever.
Bob Devine graduated from Idaho State University with a degree in HIstory and Political Science. He is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society and works for a local financial institution.
