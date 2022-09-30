Bob Devine

In recent times, it has become increasingly common to hear people refer to our country as not being a democracy. Most recently I witnessed it in the Sunday, Sept. 25, Opinion Section of this newspaper, but it happens often in many places these days. In doing so, these people often refer to our country as a republic, and while I think they do this to try and put people who believe in democracy in their place, it betrays a level of oversight (at best) or willful ignorance (at worst) that raises the eyebrows of anyone with a political science or history background, or perhaps just a well rounded education in general when it comes to understanding the nature of our country’s origins.

Our republic is a representative democracy. Let that sink in. America is a representative democracy — a republic (if we can keep it). We elect our representatives to make decisions about our laws, and a president to oversee and manage things, but they are held in check by our Constitution as interpreted by our judicial system. The people get to choose in regular intervals whether to keep these representatives or to replace them. We may not have the problematic features of a direct democracy, but a representative democracy is a high form of democracy.

