I am in Aix en Provence, France, visiting relatives and find myself afflicted with major jet lag. It’s 4:30 a.m., and I can hear doves cooing outside. They sound exactly like the ones that used to serenade each other when I stayed on a farm in Sterling, Idaho.
Based upon news reports, I expected to find all of France seething in smoky revolt over changes to its retirement system; so far it’s been pretty chill. The French passionately protest virtually everything, but I give their president, Emmanuel Macron, credit for having taken the “bull by the ‘proactive’ horns” to solve a looming problem.
America’s primary retirement system is similarly positioned for a crash landing and needs revision. Like France, declining birth rates are producing less workers resulting in projected shortfalls for funding Social Security.
The U.S. retirement system currently has a trust fund reserve being drawn upon, but without changes it will be exhausted by 2035. At that point benefits would have to be reduced by approximately 20 percent absent reforms to the system. Politicians wanting to stay in office would be ill-advised to let that happen.
Why wait to fix Social Security until we have a crisis? Our leaders should act now to ensure the system remains viable for retirees, while also reassuring young taxpayers it will exist for their retirement.
Fixing Social Security isn’t complicated. Once priorities are defined, simple solutions exist which should be enacted without further delay. What are reasonable priorities to consider? The following seem obvious where the system pays minimal benefits compared to other countries:
1. Stabilize Social Security payments for the foreseeable future.
2. Enact reforms that ensure young workers will receive benefits.
3. Determine if the minimum payments need to be raised above the poverty line.
4. Consider if age changes are warranted for retirement.
5. Possibly eliminate payments to wealthy retirees.
Stabilizing future payments isn’t difficult. We should “scrap the cap” on maximum taxable wages. It’s currently set at $160,200, and ought to be eliminated. Call me a socialist, but high wage earners lifestyles are not going to be significantly impacted by this adjustment.
Minor rate increases also need to be made to the rate of payroll taxation on current wages. That’s a small price for everyone to pay for stabilizing the system and guaranteeing there will be future Social Security benefits available for current workers. Over 30 percent of Americans have no other private pension coverage, and Social Security provides 50 percent or more of the retirement income for approximately 40 percent of America’s retirees. Maintaining the system is critical to ensure a basic living standard for America’s elderly.
One change that doesn’t warrant consideration is raising the age of full retirement. It’s already at 67 — one of the highest in the world, and a recent article I read documented a decline in U.S. citizens’ lifespans. Americans also have the option of working until 70 if they want to maximize benefits.
While tweaks are being evaluated, our politicians should improve the system. Those on the bottom rung of Social Security are most likely to have no other source of income and often live in poverty. It has been proposed that the lowest tier be set at 125 percent of the Federal poverty line. A just society should strive to eliminate poverty for its elderly. Many seniors continue working at advanced ages in the United States because they lack income to cover basic necessities.
My expectation from federal politicians in Idaho is that they will continue touting the tax cuts they previously helped enact that primarily benefited wealthy Americans. That may resonate with their big donors, but it would be far more beneficial to the majority of their constituents if they acted now to stabilize and improve Social Security.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
