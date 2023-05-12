Jesse Robison

I am in Aix en Provence, France, visiting relatives and find myself afflicted with major jet lag. It’s 4:30 a.m., and I can hear doves cooing outside. They sound exactly like the ones that used to serenade each other when I stayed on a farm in Sterling, Idaho.

Based upon news reports, I expected to find all of France seething in smoky revolt over changes to its retirement system; so far it’s been pretty chill. The French passionately protest virtually everything, but I give their president, Emmanuel Macron, credit for having taken the “bull by the ‘proactive’ horns” to solve a looming problem.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

