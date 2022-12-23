Thankfully we don’t “break” bread anymore. The phrase “breaking bread” is both ancient and multicultural, representing the sharing of food. But the verb dates to when breads were “unleavened,” hard to tear and had to be “broken” to be shared.
Our culture now piles enormous meaning on those words. No other life form on earth consumes food requiring the time and preparation of “bread.” Anthropologists wonder at the first appearance of “bread” as a staple. It almost certainly started with ritual food preparations. Cereal grain meads and gruels are much easier to prepare and offer equivalent nutrition.
The mixing and kneading of dough, inserting the mass into an oven and heating to a desired hardness offers few alimentary advantages. In fact, some stored energy and nutritional enzymes are lost in “baking.” Tightly sealed containers of whole grain preserve longer than “bread.” “Ovens” rarely occur in nature and so bread was impractical and rare among nomadic and migratory tribes.
Which is why the sharing of “bread” is deeply personal. As a food staple it caught on only with the growth of independent family units and the division of labor that allowed one person to engage in the lengthy baking process while working near the hearth. To share “your bread” was to share a food tied to family life and originating at the center of your home.
Bread gets a bad rap for its greatest boon to the human diet: it carries a lot of calories. A society wrestling with chronic obesity forgets that, through most of history, disease and death resulted from too few calories.
A hundred years ago, where bread is mentioned in art, literature or poetry, it symbolizes nourishment, health and life itself. To share your “bread” meant giving to another that which sustains life. “Breaking bread” takes on new meaning in the midst of famine. Giving your life-sustaining calories to someone else is a supreme act of self-sacrifice.
To early Christians, “breaking bread” described two different elements of their religion. The Holy Eucharist is where bread is broken symbolizing the body of Christ. But elsewhere in the New Testament the act represented brotherhood among persecuted Christians surviving by shouldering each other’s burdens. Acts 2, verse 42, reads “And they continued steadfastly in the apostles' doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread ...”
It should surprise no one that the most common social group with whom we “break bread” is our family. Family anchors the ritual ceremonies around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, involving plenty of baked goods: fruit breads, sweet rolls, turkey stuffing and bread puddings.
The ritual and tradition (plus the scheduling of much-anticipated sporting matchups) has tended to blur the original purpose of these feasts: to remind us how socialization is a human survival skill. We live in a society with others, willingly interdependent, more stable not in spite, but because of this reliance on others. The basic unit that undergirds this stability is the family.
Idaho’s anti-child abuse laws force the “sharing of bread” with children. But the law says nothing of the “other adult” in many households, that person who may share the yoke of parenthood, who stands by you financially, emotionally, spiritually, facing life’s perils and obstacles at your side. This person may be bound to you by a legality called “marriage,” an event sometimes marked by the ritual sharing of sweet bread (wedding cake).
In English we call this person your life “companion,” a word itself derived from the Latin “com” meaning “with,” and “panis” meaning “bread.”
It is a rare blessing to navigate life with a friend and partner shouldering the yoke, willing to share their sustenance and self to support mutual survival. Such life companions make existence bearable. Remember this when you sit with your companion for dinner: they are who meet you on the path of life “with bread,” in every sense the centuries have imbued in those words.
Trent Clark is president and CEO of Customalting LLC, manufacturer of malted barley flour for baking. His cherished life companion of 39 years, Rebecca, passed away on Dec. 12.
