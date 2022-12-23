Trent Clark

Trent Clark

Thankfully we don’t “break” bread anymore. The phrase “breaking bread” is both ancient and multicultural, representing the sharing of food. But the verb dates to when breads were “unleavened,” hard to tear and had to be “broken” to be shared.

Our culture now piles enormous meaning on those words. No other life form on earth consumes food requiring the time and preparation of “bread.” Anthropologists wonder at the first appearance of “bread” as a staple. It almost certainly started with ritual food preparations. Cereal grain meads and gruels are much easier to prepare and offer equivalent nutrition.

